BlackBerry KEY2 LE with Snapdragon 636, 4 GB of RAM lands in India for Rs. 29,990 pricing

TCL had introduced the BlackBerry KEY2 LE smartphone at IFA 2018 in August. The same smartphone has been brought to India through Optiemus Infracom which builds and distributed phones with BlackBerry branding. Amazon India will be exclusively selling the smartphone in the country starting from Oct. 12 with a price tag of Rs. 29,990 (~$406).

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE will be available in India in a single color edition of Space Blue. The USP of the phone is its full-sized QWERTY keyboard that comes with fingerprint scanner enabled space bar and a Speed Key that can be used in combination with other keys on the keyboard for launching different apps and functions. It is also packed with various security features such BlackBerry Locker, Password Keeper, Privacy Shade, BlackBerry Hub and DTEK security manager.

The KEY2 LE features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers FHD+ resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The screen is protected by 2.5D curved glass. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo and it allows users to launch dual instances of certain apps like Facebook and Instagram for accessing different accounts.

The Snapdragon 636 and 4 GB of RAM are present under the hood of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE. It has an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. It is packed with a 3,000mAh battery. For photography, the KEY2 LE is equipped with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system on its rear shell. At the front is an 8-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. The handset features a polycarbonate chassis with a textured pattern on its rear.

Apart from BlackBerry KEY2 LE, Optiemus Infracom is also selling BlackBerry Evolve smartphone in India. The handset is available in the country with a pricing of Rs. 24,990 through Amazon India.