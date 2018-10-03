BlackBerry Evolve to go on sale in India from October 10 for Rs. 24,990 ($340)

A couple of months ago, in August, Optiemus launched BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry EvolveX in the Indian market. While the EvolveX went on sale by the end of August, the Evolve was scheduled to be available in India from September.

However, after a slight delay, the company has announced that the BlackBerry Evolve will go on sale in India from 10th October. It’ll be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon for a price of Rs. 24,990, which roughly converts to $340.

To remind you of the phone’s specs, it comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, along with Adreno 506 GPU.

It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 2TB. In terms of optics, there’s a 13MP + 13MP dual cameras at the back with dual tone LED flash. On the front side, it comes equipped with a 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C, and USB OTG. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.