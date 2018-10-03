Vivo V1813BA seen on TENAA, might be the Vivo Z3

A new Vivo phone has made its way to TENAA and has gotten certified ahead of its official release. The phone has model number V1813BA which is similar to that of the Vivo Z3i (V1813A) which leaked today. There is a possibility that this is the Vivo Z3 or at least a device related to the Vivo Z3i.

The phone has a 6.3-inch display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution. That resolution is the same as that of the Redmi Note 6 Pro which means it has a notch though not the water-drop type of the Z3i.

The Vivo V1813BA is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has support for storage expansion, allowing you add up to an additional 256GB of space. There are dual cameras on its rear – 16MP + 2MP and a 12MP sensor in front for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 3240mAh battery. TENAA says the phone supports fast-charging and will be available in Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, and Matte Black. Images provided are of a blue-black gradient variant.

It has vertically arranged rear cameras which have a gold accent around them just like the fingerprint scanner. We don’t think the back is made of glass, probably an NCVM coating. The buttons are on the right side of the phone which means the SIM tray is on the left.

The Vivo V1813BA should launch soon since it has gotten its TENAA certification.

