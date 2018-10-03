Amazon announces its new Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon has today announced Fire TV Stick 4K, which is an updated version of the company’s media streaming dongle Fire TV Stick. As the name itself suggests, the newly introduced streaming dongle comes with support for 4K streaming, along with Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by the 1.7GHz quad-core processor that provides fast streaming experience, quicker load times, and brilliant picture quality.

The device gives you access to thousands of apps and Alexa skills, along with thousands of movies and TV show episodes. You also have the ability to pair any of the Echo devices with Fire TV for easy control and hands-free usage.

The company has also introduced an all-new Alexa Voice Remote that comes with dedicated buttons for power, volume, and mute function. It also comes with an IR transmitter that gives control for various soundbars, cable boxes, and AV equipments. It is also compatible with previously launched Fire TV devices.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at $49.99 while the new Alexa Voice Remote is priced at $29.99. In North America, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Voice remote are available for pre-order and will start shipping from 31st October.

Both the newly launched devices will be available for purchase in the UK and India from 14th November. Currently, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote are up for pre-orders in India and costs Rs. 5,999 (~82) and Rs. 1,999 (~$27) respectively.