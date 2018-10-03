Unreleased Vivo Z3i leaks: complete specs, unboxing video, and price

Vivo has released a bunch of phones this year already, and honestly, we just hope they would take a break. If you want more Vivo phones, then brace yourself for the new Vivo Z3i which had a massive leak yesterday. The leak covers everything from specs to images and even an unboxing video.

The Vivo Z series is still fairly new. It launched in the second quarter of the year and already has two phones under its belt – the Vivo Z1 and the Vivo Z1i. Now Vivo is skipping a number and jumping to the Vivo Z3i.

Based on the specs, the Z3i isn’t a more powerful model than the Z1. It has a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone is said to have a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There is glass on both sides of the phone and the rear has a gradient design.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 24MP front-facing camera and a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera combo. There are a bunch of camera modes including a beauty mode. The Vivo Z3i has support for face recognition but also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone packs a 3,315mAh battery with support for fast charging. When it launches, it will be available in Aurora Blue and Millenium Powder with a ¥2298 (~$334) price tag.

The unboxing video shows the Vivo Z3i comes in a plain white box. Inside the box is the phone (Aurora Blue). There is a clear TPU case in the box, a charger, cable, and warranty card. The phone has black bezels in front, a curved back and vertically-arranged dual rear cameras.

The Vivo Z3i should launch soon in China. If you own the Vivo Z1 and Vivo Z1i already, you may want to skip this one. There isn’t much it’s bringing to the table save for the display, the slightly bigger battery, and cameras.

(Sources,: 1, 2 Via)