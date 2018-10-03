Honor 8X India launch set for October 16

Huawei continued its strides in the smartphone industry with the launch of the Honor 8X. The device was released in China about a month ago and has been released in Dubai and Madrid recently. Huawei’s launch itinerary for the device also includes a launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 9. The device will also launch in Russia on October 10 while it will launch in Czech Republic on October 11. Huawei also revealed that the device will be launched in New Delhi India on October 16. The phone will also be launched in Bangkok, Thailand on October 24.

The Honor 8X is a mid-range model that is competitively priced. The device features a massive 6.5-inch notch display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset paired with either 4GB and 6GB of RAM while there is 64/128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear an da 12MP selfie shooter at the front. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and pack a 3750mAh battery with fast charging support.

