Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Huawei Y9 (2019): Specs Comparison

Are you looking for a mid-ranger with a price tag of about $200 but you also want the best overall performance as well as a balanced specs sheet? Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Oppo Realme 2 Pro and Huawei Y9 (2019) are among the best and most recent smartphones for your needs, without any doubts. If you want to know which is the best and the perfect handset for you, go ahead at reading our complete specs comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Huawei Y9 (2019)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Oppo Realme 2 Pro Huawei Y9 2019 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.9 x 76.4 x 8.2 mm 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 mm, 174 grams 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm, 173 grams DISPLAY 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 396 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

Dual 20 + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP f/1.7

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP

Dual 13 + MP front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh 3500 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A 10W 4000 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

Given that the Y series always included entry-level devices, it was hard to expect beautiful aesthetics from Huawei Y9 (2019). But this time it is the opposite: the Chinese company launched a very impressive device which comes with a glass back and even a gradient color variant. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro did not change its aesthetics and materials compared to the Note 5, while Realme 2 Pro is beautiful but it has a plastic design. So Huawei Y9 (2019) wins.

Display

Always told you that if you want a mid-range phone, you have to face the fact that displays will not offer you the best viewing quality in the market. And that is the same with these devices which come with a classic IPS display which is nothing special in terms of viewing quality. So I would pick the Huawei Y9 just because it offers a bigger size which improves the usability on a device like this, especially for advanced users.

Specs & Software

The gold medal for hardware and performance goes to Oppo Realme 2 Pro as it features the most powerful hardware side. It is equipped with a great Snapdragon 660 chipset by Qualcomm which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM (8 GB RAM and 182 GB of internal storage in its most expensive variant). Thanks to these components, performances are almost flagship-like in some usage patterns.

Camera

Talking about camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has definitely the best setup, at least on the paper. It features four cameras, two on the front and two on the back. But note that Realme 2 Pro has a brighter aperture on the rear side, so it should be able to shoot very detailed photos in low light conditions.

Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Huawei Y9 (2019) have the biggest battery, and they are surely the devices with the longest battery life. Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Huawei Y9 have a 4000 mAh unit which is able to last two days on a single charge on the former, according to Xiaomi. Usually, Xiaomi optimizes the battery in a better way on its mid-rangers, so we believe Redmi Note 6 Pro will last more. But we will be able to confirm it only after testing the Huawei Y9.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro carries a price tag of $215 in its base variant, Realme 2 Pro costs $102 and Huawei Y9 (2019)’s price is not known yet. Currently I would pick Oppo Realme 2 Pro due to its better performance, but if Huawei Y9 (2019) will come with the same price I will have to rethink my opinion.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 2 Pro vs Huawei Y9 2019: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

PROs

Bigger battery

Better camera department

Affordable price

CONS

Same old design

Oppo Realme 2 Pro

PROs

Good design

Great performance

Dedicated micro SD slot

Good price

CONS

Smaller battery

Huawei Honor 8X

PROs

Bigger display

Big battery

Affordable price

Nice design

CONS