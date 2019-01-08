Huawei Y9 2019 India launch postponed, now scheduled to launch on 10th January

After launching its upper mid-range smartphone Huawei Y9 2019 in October, the Chinese company was all set to launch the same phone in the Indian market on 7th January. However, the India launch was postponed and is now scheduled to launch on 10th January.

The event, which was scheduled on 7th January 11:00 AM IST in New Delhi, will now take place on 10th January. The phone is already confirmed to be an Amazon-exclusive device.

The Huawei Y9 2019 houses a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset.

The device packs either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 400GB. For photography, it features 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie snapper and 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup on the back.

For security purpose, the device features a fingerprint scanner on the backside of the handset. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. Running on Android Oreo out-of-the-box with EMUI 8.2, the phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery but lacks support for fast charging.

Read More: Huawei P30 360-degree renders show the phone will have three rear cameras and a dewdrop notch

In China, the smartphone is available in three colors — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Aurora Purple. We are expecting the company to launch Black and Blue variants in the Indian market, however, there’s no confirmation yet. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait a couple days more as the phone will go official in India on 10th January.