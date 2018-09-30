Lenovo to release a phone with four rear cameras in October

Huawei set the record as the first manufacturer to launch a phone (P20 Pro) with triple rear cameras. Some manufacturers have followed suit such as Samsung with its Galaxy A7 (2018) while others are planning to set a new record by launching phones with more than three rear cameras. Nokia is one of the manufacturers in this latter group and will now be joined by Lenovo.

Earlier today, Lenovo’s own Vice President Chang Cheng shared a poster with a quad-camera setup on Weibo. The four cameras are housed in a square setup similar to that of the coming Huawei Mate 20 series. Sitting in the middle of the four camera sensors is a small LED flash.

The poster also mentions the phone will launch in October although the exact date isn’t mentioned. It also adds that the cameras will have AI features. Although we do not know the name of the device, we want to believe it is the Lenovo Z5 Pro slider phone.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro was officially teased by the VP a few weeks ago. It is expected to come with a bezel-less display like the OPPO Find X but will have a mechanical slider instead of a motor. So far, all the leaks of the device that have surfaced online have only shown the front of the phone and not its rear. This has led us to presume the Z5 Pro might be the phone with the quad-cameras.

