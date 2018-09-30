Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus render and specs get leaked

Back in March, Huawei announced the Enjoy 8 series. The series includes the Enjoy 8 (Huawei Y7 Prime 2018), the Enjoy 8 Plus (Huawei Y9 2018), and the Enjoy 8e. Six months later, it appears it is set to launch a successor for one of the models as the specs and render of the Enjoy 9 Plus has leaked online.

The leak comes from Evan Blass who posted the details on Twitter this morning. The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus has an entirely different look from its predecessor. Gone is the all-metal body and in its place is a glass rear with a gradient finish.

The front is also wearing a new look as Huawei has included a notch. The notch has a deep recess much like that of the Pixel 3 XL and it is also home to dual cameras. The display is curved at the corners and the lower bezel is thinner than that of the Enjoy 8 Plus.

With respect to specs, the Enjoy 9 Plus packs a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display. It ditches the Kirin 659 processor for the more recent Kirin 710 chipset. It will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus: 6.5" TFT LCD @ 1080 x 2340, Kirin 710 octa, 6GB/128GB, 13MP+2MP/16MP+2MP, 4000mAh, EMUI 8.2. pic.twitter.com/10uZkWOaoZ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 30, 2018

The Enjoy 9 Plus has dual cameras on both sides. The rear cameras according to Evan Blass are a 16MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. They are housed together and are vertically placed on the left corner of the phone. Below the sensors is a LED flash and the words “AI CAMERA”. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in the middle. The front cameras are a 13MP + 2MP duo.

The Enjoy 9 Plus will come with a 4,000mAh battery just like its predecessor and run EMUI 8.2 out of the box.

READ MORE: Huawei Exec explains why the company doesn’t supply Kirin processors to other brands

The specs of the phone are near identical to that of the Huawei Y9 (2019) (Huawei JKM-AL00a) seen on TENAA last week. However, the TENAA listing says the rear cameras are 20MP + 2MP sensors and one of the front cameras is a 16MP sensor. It also mentioned the phone will have a 4GB RAM + 64GB model in addition to the 6GB RAM + 128GB version.

There is no info on when the device will be announced but we believe it isn’t far off.

(Source)