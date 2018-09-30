Samsung Galaxy Note9’s latest update focuses on camera improvement

Samsung has begun rolling out a new update to its latest flagship, the Galaxy Note9. The new update focuses on improving the camera performance of the device.

The update which comes in at about 300MB in size has started to hit devices in Germany and updates the firmware version to N960FXXU2ARI9. It also comes with September’s security patch. Below is the complete changelog for the update:

Camera Picture quality has been improved.

Brightness of faces in backlit conditions has been improved.

Day/Night HDR control accuracy has been improved.

Low light brightness and SNR (Signal Noise ratio) has been improved.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 has a 6.4-inch 1440 x 2960 display, a Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. It also has up to 512GB of storage with the option to add more via a MicroSD card slot.

The phone has dual 12MP sensors on its back – one has a wide angle lens and an adjustable aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) while the other has a telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8MP f/1.7 Autofocus sensor. The camera app has features such as scene optimizer, 960fps slow-motion recording, night HDR, portrait mode, and AR emojis.

The Galaxy Note9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an Iris scanner. It also has a heart rate sensor, a USB Type-C port, audio jack, a 4000mAh battery and a Water Carbon Cooling system.

