Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets a huge price cut post-Redmi Note 6 Pro launch

Xiaomi recently launched its latest midrange model, the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand after a long romance with the media via several leaks. As an aftermath of the launch, Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Redmi Note 5. The 3GB+32GB version is announced to be on sale for just 869 yuan ($126) on Mi Mall for a limited time. The offer is 230 yuan lower than the initial 1099 yuan price tag of the 3GB model. This price reduction doesn’t in anyway suggest the Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor of the Redmi Note 5. But since both models are part of the Redmi Note series, it is just apt that the price of the Redmi Note 5 is adjusted to maintain its competitiveness.

The Redmi Note 5 was announced in February this year packing a 5.99-inch FHD+ Fullview display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a 2.5D Curved glass on top. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset paired with 3GB/4GB RAM. The main highlight of the Redmi Note 5 is perhaps the AI capable cameras it packs. The front panel of the Redmi Note 5 includes a soft LED flash-enabled 13MP selfie camera that carries support for AI portrait mode. The selfie camera also features pre-HDR which allows it to intelligently detect the background light to capture amazing selfie shots in dim-light conditions by accordingly configuring the front LED flash. The front-facing camera can also capture full HD videos.

In addition, the Redmi Note 5 features an aluminium unibody with an AI-driven dual rear camera arrangement at the top left corner. The camera is stacked vertically with the LED flash sitting between both rear shooters. The Redmi Note 5’s AI Dual Camera comprises a 12MP primary sensor that has a pixel size of 1.4micron and f/1.9 aperture along with a 5MP secondary depth of field sensor. It is equipped with features like dual autofocus, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Burst Mode and Panorama. The dual rear cameras can also capture amazing AI driven portrait shots by naturally blurring the background. Apart from shooting full HD videos, it can also record 720p slow-motion videos. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The model is available in Gold, Black, Blue, Rose Gold as well as a Flame Red variant which joined the ranks recently.

