Buy Alfawise EKEN H6S Action Camera For Just $99.99 On GearBest

The Alfawise EKEN H6S action camera is a great choice for thrill seekers who fancy capturing their adventurous outdoor activities in the form of high-quality photos and videos.

While the market is brimming with all sorts of action cameras that claim to produce high-end output, these devices are either not easy on the pocketbook or fail to meet your expectations.

The Alfawise EKEN H6S packs the powerful Ambarella A12S75 chip, coupled with a highly competent Panasonic 34112 image sensor to deliver 14MP photos and 4K UHD videos.

Moreover, it features the 170-degree fisheye lens, giving the world a more spherical and fascinating appearance.

Despite being loaded with an impressive array of features, the EKEN H6S doesn’t cost a bomb.

In fact, the Alfawise-branded action camera has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price of just $99.99 on GearBest.

This is a significant 20 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $125.75.

On top of that, GearBest users who end up spending $20 or more will qualify to get an add-on item for just $2.29.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Alfawise EKEN H6S can be controlled remotely by downloading the “EZ iCam” APP (iOS and Android) on phone and connecting it with the action camera.

The user has full camera control that includes live preview, photo playback, and sharing of content and lots more. Moreover, the action camera comes with an HDMI port so that you can easily connect it to your TV.

Moreover, the Alfawise EKEN H6S comes with built-in EIS with 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope that identifies changes in the position and motion of the action camera.

If the action camera moves from its original position, tilts, shakes or even experiences an impact, the aforesaid sensors employ image cross-border compensation algorithm atone for the change and deliver stable videos.

You can head straight to this link to check out more details about the Alfawise EKEN H6S and take advantage of the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the action camera.

With only 199 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in just four days.