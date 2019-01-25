Buy The Huawei Honor 10 Smartphone For Just $369.99 On Banggood

While the Huawei continues to garner skyrocketing popularity even months after hitting the store shelves, it doesn’t come cheap.

In a bid to make the Honor 10 available to those living on a tight budget, the Chinese handset maker is now offering the global version of its coveted smartphone at a considerably lowered price on Banggood.

The Huawei Honor 10 boasts an array of awe-inspiring features and top-end specs that completely justify the $479.99 price tag it normally carries.

Much to the relief of cost-conscious buyers, the Honor 10 smartphone has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price tag of just $369.99 on Banggood.

An absolute steal at this price, the Honor 10 sports an eye-catching I5.84 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

Under the hood, the Honor 10 packs the powerful Huawei Kirin 970 Octa-core processor along with a highly competent Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

It ships with 4GB of RAM and offers a non-expandable 128GB of onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

On the photography front, the Huawei-branded smartphone houses a 20.0MP MONO + 16.0MP RGB dual-camera module on the back. Up front, there’s a 24.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

Furthermore, the Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 3400mAh battery.

Aside from a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Huawei Honor 10 features a slew of other useful sensors including accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification of the Honor 10 and take advantage of the discount.

Note that the aforesaid discount will be valid for the blue and black color versions of the smartphone for a limited period of time.