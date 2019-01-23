Real image of Meizu’s holeless phone surfaces ahead of launch

Meizu had hinted through a teaser yesterday that it will be unleashing the world’s first holeless smartphone today. At around 11 pm yesterday, it released a Weibo poster that contained the real image of its holeless smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed through the Weibo post that it will be live broadcasting the launch of the holeless phone at 2 PM (local time) today in China.

The below image shows the holeless phone from Meizu sitting inside a jar of water. The phone that is completely submerged in water has no buttons on its right side and it does not seem feature any port on its bottom edge. Meizu is known for selling phone with symmetric design. However, the design of the holeless phone is asymmetric since it features a slightly thick top bezel while the remaining bezels appear very thin. Meizu has claimed that the holeless phone is not waterproof, it is just that it does not feature any holes.

The exact name of the holeless phone is not known yet. Also, there is no information available on the specs of the phone. Meizu will be announcing its hole-less phone just a day ahead of Vivo’s event through which it will be unveiling the APEX 2019 smartphone. The APEX 2019 is made out of a unique material which feels like a soft metal. The Vivo phone does not feature any buttons or holes. Hence, it remains how different the Vivo APEX 2019 will be from the Meizu’s holeless phone.

Coming back to Meizu’s holeless smartphone, the Chinese manufacturer might have used existing technologies to make it a truly non-porous device. The smartphone could be equipped with bone conduction or screen soundcast technology for speaker and earpiece. The smartphone may support wireless charging which in turn suggest that it could be equipped with a glass back. Users may listen to songs from the device by using Bluetooth earbuds. For power and controlling volume, the edges of the phone could be equipped with touch-sensitive sensors. Meizu fans will have wait few more hours to see what sort of solution the company may have used for features like SIM card slot and microphone.

