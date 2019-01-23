After floating around the rumor mills and making several appearances online in the form of leaks, the Ulefone Armor 6 was finally made available to the public last year in December.



Much to the delight of Ulefone fans that have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the Armor 6 without burning a hole in their pockets, the recently launched rugged handset has gone up for sale carrying a heavily discounted price tag on GeekBuying. But that’s not all.

As part of its ‘Ulefone Armor 6 Flash Sale,’ the Chinese online store is lucky buyers an opportunity to get a wireless charger worth $29.99 and a protective film that usually sells for $9.99 for absolutely free.

While the aforesaid promo features a wide selection of equally well-received smartphones from Ulefone, we’ll take a gander at the discount available on the Armor 6 and shed light on the awe-inspiring features, top-end specifications that make it an irresistible smartphone.

The black-tinted Ulefone Armor 6 usually retails for $487.99 but thanks to the GeekBuying promo, it is currently available for a considerably lowered price of just $359.99. This is a noteworthy 26 percent reduction in the original asking price of the handset.

Aside from receiving the aforesaid discount, you even qualify to get the Ulefone UF002 wireless charger without shelling out a dime with this order with the package B black version.

You can even go just for the black, red or package C red options and get significant discounts on the Armor 6 smartphone’s retail price.



Marketed as the world’s top indestructible rugged smartphone, the Armor 6 sports an extra large 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2246×1080 pixels.

The phone is powered by Helio P60 Octa Core 2.0GHz processor and it packs a highly competent ARM Mali-G72-MP3 700MHz GPU, under the hood.

This variant of the Ulefone Armor 6 ships with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB for storing all your favorite content.

On the optics front, the phone houses a 16.0MP (SW21.0MP) + 8.0MP (SW13.0MP) dual camera setup on the back an 8.0MP (SW13.0MP) front snapper for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

Furthermore, the dual-SIM phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 5000mAh Li-ion battery that can deliver a standby time of up to 2-3 days.

It also features a slew of useful sensors such as the G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor, E-compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, NFC, UV sensor, and baroceptor.

You can head straight to this link to buy the Ulefone -branded smartphone without breaking the bank.