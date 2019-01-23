Buy The Insta360 ONE 360 Action Video Camera For $299 On AliExpress

With the Insta360 ONE, you have a camera crew in your hands.

This feature-laden action video camera boasts an impressive array of features that allows you to capture memorable moments like never before.

The Insta360 ONE features the all-new bullet time effect for efficiently capturing epic shots.

The ONE orbit around you while you move through the center of a scene in a bid to ensure it doesn’t miss a single angle, but captures every corner in up to 240 FPS (frames per second).

Note that the ONE can shoot at a 120 FPS max, and in order to algorithmically achieve 240FPS video, you’d need the companion app.

Its one-of-a-kind FlowState stabilization feature allows you to capture hypnotically smooth video like a pro, regardless of what you are doing.

Aside from that, the ONE comes with a SmartTrack feature that follows any subject, delivering stable videos in which the subjects are always center-frame.

Despite being loaded with features that we generally associate with a steeply-priced action video camera, the Insta360 ONE would set you back just $299 on AliExpress.

You can choose between other options that comprise the One, along with a micro USD adapter. Alternatively, you can go the Insta360 ONE version that comes with an Android cable. Moreover, new users can take advantage of a $3 off coupon to get save a considerable amount of money at the time of checking out.

In other words, new users will be able to get their hands on the Insta360 ONE 360 action video camera for a dropped price of $296.

You can head straight to this link to check out more details about the ONE and buy this top-end action video camera on AliExpress.