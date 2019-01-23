Buy Dophigo DPH-DI-200 Smart Doorbell For $54.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

GeekBuying has launched its ‘Security tech’ promo that comprises a wide selection of heavily discounted smart doorbells, IP cameras, and other security gadgets.



The recently kicked-off promotion has been split into multiple categories including Smart Door Bells, IP Cameras, and Recommended in a bid to simplify and expedite the search process.

Among a slew of other top-branded doorbells, the promo features the well-received Dophigo Smart Doorbell that you can now buy at a lowered price on the Chinese online store.

Aside from that, we will show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Dophigo DPH-DI-200 Smart Doorbell

The Dophigo DPH-DI-200 is a wireless smart video doorbell that draws its juices from a 18650 lithium battery that can deliver 120 days of standby time.

Moreover, it supports 10m night vision and a myriad of four core functions such as smart interconnection, HD transmission, visitor record, and wireless connection all unified into a single device.

The feature-laden doorbell enables you to make a video call with people outside using the app so that you do not have to open the door. This helps you avoid burglary, housebreaking, and other threatening situations.

There’s no dearth of smart doorbells in the market today, but they don’t come cheap. The Dophigo DPH-DI-200, on the other hand, is now available for a dropped price of just $59.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a 20 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $74.99.

Aside from taking full advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can apply coupon code GIZ_ EYULHUIL to get an extra $5 off.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered asking price of the Dophigo DPH-DI-200 further down to only $54.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before placing your order. Note that this coupon is valid for all plugins.

Regrettably, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing. You can follow this link without wasting time in order to grab the discount.