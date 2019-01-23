Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, G7 Play full specifications leaked through alleged official listings

Motorola is expected to unleash the Moto G7 series through its Feb. 7 launch event in Brazil. These phones had reportedly surfaced on the official Motorola Brazil site through which their entire specs have been leaked. Here is all information available on the specifications of Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play.

Moto G7 Specifications

The Moto G7 features a 6.24-inch display that supports full HD+ resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 and 4 GB of RAM. It comes with a 3,000mAh battery.

For photography, it features LED enabled 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) dual camera on the rear and a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. The handset offers 64 GB of internal storage. It measures 157 x 75.3 x 7.92mm and weighs 174 grams. In Brazil, it may arrive only in Onyx Black color.

Moto G7 Plus Specifications

The Moto G7 Plus is fitted with the same display that’s available on the G7 phone. It is fueled by the more powerful Snapdragon 636 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It also features a 3,000mAh battery.

The rear-mounted dual camera setup of G7 Plus includes dual-LED flash enabled 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture primary sensor and 5-megapixel f/2.2 aperture secondary sensor. For capturing selfies, it has f/2.0 aperture 12-megapixel frontal shooter. The device comes with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. It measures 157 x 75.3 x 8.27mm and it weighs 172 grams. The handset may be available only in Indigo color in Brazil.

Moto G7 Power Specifications

The Moto G7 Power has a 6.24-inch display that supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 632 SoC powers the phone with 3 GB of RAM. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The backside of the phone features f/2.0 aperture 12-megapixel camera with LED flash and an f/2.2 aperture 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The native storage of the device is 32 GB. Its dimensions are 159.4 x 76 x 9.3mm and it weighs 193 grams.

Moto G7 Play Specifications

The Moto G7 Play features a smaller display of 5.7 inches. It also supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1512 and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 632 chipset and 2 GB of RAM powers the smartphone. It is packed with a 3,000mAh battery.

When it comes to photography, it features a single LED enabled 13-mgeapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, it is equipped with an f/2.2 aperture 8-megapixel front camera. The internal storage of the G7 Play is 32 GB. Its dimensions are 147.3 x 71.5 x 7.99mm and it weighs 149 grams. Brazil may receive only its Indigo color variant.

All the Moto G7 series phone come with Android 9 Pie OS. The other common features of these phones include USB-C, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and TurboCharger. Previous leaks have claimed that the G7 Play has Snapdragon 625 while the Moto G7 has been rumored to feature Snapdragon 660, but alleged Brazilian website listings (not accessible now) of these phones carried contradictory specs.

