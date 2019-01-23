Banggood’s recently kicked-off ‘$0.01 Snatch’ is an unmissable promotion that has given numerous people a chance to participate and win cool prizes.

It is imperative for aspiring participants to download Banggood app in order to start playing. Multiple popular brands like Xiaomi, Huawei and BlitzWolf are gracing this time-limited promotion.

Aside from that, participants can qualify to win free shipping. To win this snatch, participants need to post their invitation links on Facebook and other social media platforms.

As part of the promo, Xiaomi fans now have a chance to get their hands on the coveted Mi band 3 smartwatch and the equally well-received Mi 8 smartphone without emptying their pockets. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

The international version of the Xiaomi Mi band 3 smart bracelet and the global version of the Mi 8 smartphone can be won by those who follow the snatch rules. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that only APP users can join the snatch before checking the aforesaid snatch rules.

You can head straight to the product details page for the Mi Band 3 as well as the Mi 8 smartphone by clicking on the product.

Once on the product page, you need to enter the order payment page by purchasing.

As soon as you complete the payment process, you’d be prompted to invite a friend who can join your team. Your friend can use your shared link to open the app, join your team and complete the order payment.

If a specific number of your friends participated before the countdown ends, your team will qualify for the lucky draw.



Within just an hour after the event wraps up, winners will be announced. While winning orders get shipped, those who either failed to complete a team or did not win the snatch will receive a refund in their BGpay account.

At the time of writing, there four more participants required to join the Mi band 3 deal, and seven participants needed to enjoy the Xiaomi Mi 8 deal, wherein you get a chance to win the 0.72 Snatch.

You can visit this link in order to check out more details and participate in the Mi Band 3 0.72 Snatch. Those interested in joining the Mi 8 0.72 Snatch can follow this link.

Note that the Xiaomi Mi band 3 smart bracelet would normally set you back 2,169 INR and the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone usually retails for 30,974.94 INR.