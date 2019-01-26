LG G8 ThinQ first press renders leaks with notch display and round edges

Every big manufacturer is working on their respective new flagship devices for 2019. Even LG is also working on the LG G8 ThinQ as leaked by various rumors and reports. It is reportedly coming with a unique “Sound on Display” technology. Further, there will high-quality display, Snapdragon chipset and a huge battery intact. Today, it has been captured from different angles in the first ever LG G8 ThinQ renders. The design falls in the same line as witnessed in the recently leaked CAD designs.

After looking at the renders, you will notice a display notch carrying round edges. Its notch seems to house various sensors such as a dot projector, IR camera and Time of flight camera. It is speculated that LG is looking to eliminate the fingerprint authentication as no fingerprint sensor can be seen on either rear or the front sides. They are mending ways to introduce more secure facial recognition.

Unlike LG G7 ThinQ, the press renders showcase LG G8 ThinQ without an earpiece in the notch. It is raising speculations that they are replacing earpiece with the “Sound on Display” technology.

On the rear side of the device, there’s a dual camera with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. We can see the metal body engraved with G8 ThinQ branding on the backside. On the right side, there’s a power button with SIM card tray and antennae bands visible. While volume up/down keys and Google Assitant key has got a place on the left side of the device. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a glimpse of its bottom and the top sides.

LG G8 ThinQ specs

In the recent leak, it has been suggested that LG G8 ThinQ will carry 6.1 inches 19.5:9 aspect ratio display. Purportedly, it will measure 152 x 72 x 8.4mm and will be shorter and thicker than the LG V40 and G7. It is also coming with all new “Sound on Display” technology which will replace earpiece on the front side of the device.

There are many other rumors which state the presence of dual displays on the device. Even, LG plans to announce a 5G flagship device at Mobile World Congres 2019. LG’s 5G device will carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and a huge battery of 4000 mAh.

As of now, nothing is confirmed regarding the LG G8 ThinQ and LG’s 5G smartphone. All the specs are just mere speculations and have been originated from leaks and rumors. We suggest you take them as a grain of salt in the ocean.

