Nokia returns to the US via Cricket and Verizon Wireless

HMD Global owned Nokia has finally stepped into the US market after many years. Nokia has partnered with a couple of major US carriers such as Verizon Wireless and Cricket. Even though, they are also making a comeback in Canada via Rogers telecom operator.

It’s a welcome move from Nokia, and the company plans to announce various smartphones in the US. Currently, they have launched Nokia 3.1 Plus via Cricket and low-end Nokia 2 on from the Big Red (Verizon Wireless).

Buy Nokia 3.1 Plus from Cricket

Nokia has debuted with Nokia 3.1 in the US market via Cricket for the price of $160. Nokia has tweaked it with a Snapdragon 439 chipset replacing MediaTek processor. Further, They have even switched the micro-USB port for proper Type-C Interface. Other specs are same as like of the standard variants. It packs 6 inches 18:9 HD+ display with 2GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. In the camera department, Nokia 3.1 Plus holds 13/5MP dual camera on the rear side while an 8 MP camera is placed on the front side. Although Nokia offers it in various colors on Cricket you will get Blue colored 2/32GB storage option only. You can get your hands on the device from today at the price of $160.

Buy Nokia 2V from Verizon Wireless

Unlike the Cricket’s Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2 V does not carry any change. It features the same specifications as like for the international variant of the Nokia 2.1. Particularly, it carries 5.5 inches 16:6 aspect ratio display. It is pwoered by Snapdragon 425 SoC with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. In the camera department, you will get an 8-megapixel rear camera while a 5-megapixel sensor sits on the front side of the device. It carries a huge battery of 4000 mAh.

Users can buy it from Verizon offline and online retail stores starting January 31st. the pricing details are not yet out but it is expected to be priced less than Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Read More:Nokia MWC 2019 event officially confirmed; Nokia 9 PureView could be unveiled

Meanwhile, Nokia is also making a comeback in Canada via Rogers. Currently, no more details have been given about its return to Canda. We hope in the next few days we get to some details.

(Via)