Buy KUGOO S1 Folding Electric Scooter For $325.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Designed primarily for a short predictable commute, electric scooters are not only quieter but also more efficient than regular motorbikes.



While the market is brimming with e-bikes that boast an impressive array of features, these electric powered scooters aren’t easy on the pocketbook.

If you’ve restlessly been looking for a cost-effective electric scooter that doesn’t compromise on quality, the KUGOO S1 might just fill the bill.

This feature-laden folding electric scooter from KUGOO has now gone up for sale bearing a heavily discounted price tag on GeekBuying.

Moreover, we’ll be revealing how you can save a considerable amount of more money during the checkout process in just a bit.

The S1 folding electric scooter would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $338.99 on GeekBuying.

Aside from this 52 percent reduction in the e-bike’s original selling price of $699.99, there’s more for you to cheer about.

After proceeding to checkout, you can apply coupon code GIZ_JYKPOYXO and save $164 more.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the S1 electric scooter further down to only $325.99 before placing your order simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.



An absolute steal at this price, the KUGOO S1 is a great choice for all types of roads. It uses 8-inch solid rear anti-skid tires and has 3-speed running modes, allowing the rider to adjust the speed with one key.

The easy-to-operate electric bike runs smoothly on different road surface conditions. It features a single key for braking system along with a monitor that shows the control information.

Aside from allowing the rider to check the speed, the LCD display screen shows a slew of other details including mileage, time, power, stop, and voltage.

The KUGOO S1 electric scooter draws its juices from a robust 350W motor that can efficiently deliver a running distance of 30km.

There are bright LED lights placed on the front and back of the KUGOO S1 for a safer ride, particularly at night.

The bike adopts front and back shock mitigation system to ensure your ride is safe as well as comfortable. Its folding handle and adjustable height make the S1 an easy-to-carry electric bike.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the KUGOO S1 folding electric scooter and grab the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the bike.

Alternatively, you can get a 51 percent discount on the white and blue-tinted KUGOO S1 e-bike that usually retail for $699.99 but have now gone up for sale carrying a lowered price of $339.99.

It is also worth noting that the Poland stock will comprise duty-free and Poland local after-sale service. Regrettably, the promo is slated to end in just four days.