Known for offering exhilarating, yet affordable home technology at every price point, Alfawise has now teamed up with GearBest to make its G70 and Junsun Q5 car DVR dash cams available to cost-conscious buyers.

Alfawise G70 F1.5 Car DVR Dash Cam

Designed to give you security in terms of recording, the Alfawise G70 comes without a battery that usually tends to explode.

It adopts a safer and more eco-friendly capacitor that surpasses the battery by delivering quick charging/discharging time and it is over thirty times more durable.

Moreover, it packs the powerful NOVATEK 96658 chipset, under the hood and houses a Sony 323 1/2.7” image sensor with F1.5 Super large aperture for brighter deeper images.



A top-branded car DVR dash camera that boasts comparable features would normally set you back a pretty penny, but the Alfawise G70 can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $38.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 48 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $75.26.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the remaining 197 pieces of the black-tinted Alfawise G70 car dash camera. Note that the promo is slated to end in four days.

Alfawise Junsun Car DVR Dash Cam

The Alfawise Junsun comes with a slew of useful functions including a 140-degree wide angle, night vision, parking mode, loop recording, G-sensor and temp protection to ensure you feel in your car.

The Junsun car DVR dash cam features a crystal clear 3 inch TFT HD screen with a high resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. On top of that, it houses a 2MP camera with a 1.5mm lens.

The DVR dash cam uses the loop-cycle recording in a bid to save the storage space and it supports TF 32GB external card so that you don’t have to worry about running out of storage space all the time.

It has auto power on feature so that you do not have to operate it using your hands. The device draws its juices from a built-in 200mAh battery and can work continuously with charging.

While the aforesaid features completely justify the $50.68 price tag, the Alfawise Junsun usually carries; you can now buy it at a dropped price of $29.99 on GearBest.

This 41 percent discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the car DVR dash camera, can only be availed on the remaining 98 pieces.

With the promo slated to end in just four days, you can visit this link to grab the discount without wasting time.