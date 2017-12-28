Nokia 2 Will Get Android 8.1 Oreo Update With Android Go Memory Management Features

Nokia has been actively releasing the latest Android updates for its smartphones. After rolling out updates for the Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, HMD Global is now preparing to release the latest Android version update for the Nokia 2.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas recently confirmed on Twitter that Nokia 2 will soon receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update. Along with that, the company has also revealed that the update will bring Android Go (Oreo Edition) memory management features.

The Nokia 2 will be skipping the Android 8.0 update and will directly release Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nokia 2 comes with mediocre specifications, hence the phone’s performance will be optimized using Android Go’s memory management features. Juho Sarvikas said that the device cannot be upgraded to the Android Go program but they will include performance improvements based on Android 8.1 Oreo in the maintenance releases.

The clarification comes at a time when there are reports suggesting that the Nokia 1 might be the first smartphone to be the part of Google’s Android Go program. The phone is expected to feature an HD IPS display with 720p resolution. It is said to have 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. As per the reports, it could be priced around $85 and will be available from March 2018. However, there is no confirmation from the company yet.

The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm’s 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded using a microSD card.

It comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box and comes with Google Assistant. The Dual SIM phone supports 4G VoLTE connectivity and is fuelled by a massive 4,100mAh battery that is rated to provide two days of battery life on a single charge.

Currently, HMD Global is testing Android 8.0 Oreo update on its budget smartphones — Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Both devices are expected to receive the update by the end of 2017 or in the first week of 2018. The only phone from HMD Global that is yet to receive Android update is Nokia 3, but the company has confirmed that it will directly receive Android 8.0 Oreo update.

