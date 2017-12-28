New Report Tips Apple As Working WIth MediaTek On Modems For 2018 iPhones

Qualcomm and Apple continue their legal tussles and the biggest casualty would be their partnership. Both U.S companies have always been partners but recently, Apple was rumoured to be working with Chinese chipmaker MediaTek on the production of modem chips. A fresh rumour has again emerged which tips Apple as toiling with the idea of using modems manufactured by MediaTek on its 2018 iPhones.

The report carried by DigiTimes states that Apple is looking up to extra hands to cater for its orders for the iPhone modems. This is coming after the tech giant transferred half of its orders to Intel from Qualcomm. The report which cited unknown sources in China noted that MediaTek has the technology, capacity and the pricing advantage to get the deal from Apple, joining Intel who already is in partnership with Apple.

A deal for the supply of modem fro Apple may just be what MediaTek needs to improve its dwindling sales especially its flagship business. Those familiar with the industry are of the opinion that MediaTek meets the three principles which Apple have always followed in determining providers of chip solutions for its various product lines. The principles are said to include; leading technological competitiveness, comprehensive product blueprints, and reliable logistic support. None of the duos of Apple and MediaTek has officially confirmed the authenticity of this lingering rumour. Thus, we could as well treat this as mere speculation.

