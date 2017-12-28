OnePlus 5T Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta Will be Available Soon

OnePlus has already released Oxygen 5.0 flavored Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 smartphones. However, the newly unveiled OnePlus 5T is yet to receive the latest version of Android. On Wednesday, the Chinese manufacturer hinted that it will be soon rolling out the open beta edition of Android 8.0 Oreo for OnePlus 5T users.

At the launch of the OnePlus 5T, the company had confirmed that it will be releasing the Oreo update for soon after it arrives in the market. It appears that the arrival of the software update is close at hand as the German Twitter account of OnePlus has stated that the open beta build of Android Oreo should be available soon for OnePlus 5T.



Read More:OnePlus 5T Soft Gold Variant Could be Launching Soon

Even though the official Twitter account confirms the arrival of Oreo update, it is not available for download and also the official forum of the company has not confirmed on it. However, it does appear that the company will be releasing the beta update soon. Owners of the OnePlus 5T may want to visit this link to check the availability of the beta update.

The open beta version of Android Oreo is not a stable edition. In other words, it is a test version that will contains bugs. It will be rolled out to the users to let them try the Android Oreo update before releasing the final version. For installing the open beta, users will have to flash the OP5T manually with beta ROM. Users who do not want to flash the OP5T manually can wait for the arrival of the final version OTA firmware. It seems that the company will be releasing the stable Oreo build in January 2018

(source|via)