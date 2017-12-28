Huawei Enjoy 7S To Launch Outside China As Huawei PSmart

Last week, Huawei announced the Enjoy 7S – a new smartphone in the mid-range category for the Chinese market. Latest report says the Enjoy 7S will launch outside China as the Huawei PSmart.

The info was revealed by popular leaker Evan Blass (@Evleaks) on Twitter. For those who know Huawei well, you already know that it is fond of releasing the same phone under different names in various markets. One example is the Mate 10 Lite which is the Nova 2i in Malaysia, Maimang 6 in China, and Honor 9i in India.

This will be offered outside of China as the Huawei PSmart. pic.twitter.com/sR2yadWdBV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 28, 2017

The Huawei PSmart/Enjoy 7S has a 5.65” 18:9 FHD+ display. It is powered by the Kirin 659 processor like the Honor 7X and comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variants.

The phone also has dual rear cameras in a 13MP + 2MP configuration. There is an 8MP camera in front for selfies.

The Huawei PSmart has Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, an audio jack, and a micro USB port. It packs a 3000mAh battery and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

There is still no word yet on which countries will be getting it and when. However, we believe more info will be released in coming weeks.

