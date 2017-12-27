Nokia 1 Is Reportedly A Part Of Android Go Program, Expected To Launch In March

HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to launch a new entry-level smartphone. The phone, dubbed as Nokia 1, will reportedly be a part of Google’s Android Go program.

The Nokia 1 is expected to be available from the first half of 2018. According to the reports, it will be available in Russia from March 2018 and could be priced around 5,999 rubles (approximately $104).

Since the phone is said to be the part of Android Go program, which is aimed at emerging markets such as India, there is a strong possibility that the device will also be made available in India quickly after launch.

The Nokia 1 is expected to feature an HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is said to come with just 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Given that the device will be powered by the Android Go edition, and since Google has already announced watered down versions of its applications, the phone will provide decent performance.

There is no information available regarding the processor. But the company could opt for either Qualcomm or MediaTek as both companies have announced their support for Android Oreo (Go Edition).

At the time of announcing Android Go edition, Google said that it is meant for devices with 512MB to 1GB of RAM. Google has officially confirmed that there would be a lot of Android Oreo Go Edition phones coming in early 2018.

Next year, along with Nokia, China-based Huawei will also reportedly launch an Android Go phone. The smartphone from Huawei is said to come with specifications similar to the Nokia 1 and is expected to be priced around $85.

Currently, HMD Global’s cheapest smartphone is Nokia 2, which was launched in October. The phone, priced at around 99 Euros, features a 5-inch HD LTPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

There is an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Nokia has also included “Bothie” feature that enables users to use both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

It comes with IP52 certification, meaning that the device is splash proof. The Nokia 2 smartphone runs on the stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box and comes with Google Assistant. The company has promised to soon update the device with Android 8.0 Oreo.

