Nokia 7 Global Launch May Happen in Early 2018

In October, HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 mid-range smartphone in China and since then it has been unavailable outside of the country. Fresh information suggests that the recently spotted TA-1041 phone could be the international edition of Nokia 7. The global launch of the phone is likely to begin at the start of 2018.

Just as the Nokia 6 was exclusively available in China at its launch and later on it was made available in wider markets, the Finnish firm is also expected to bring the Nokia 7 to global markets after selling it exclusively in China.

HMD Global is speculated to debut the Nokia 9 flagship phone alongside a 2018 edition of Nokia 8 on Jan. 19. There is a possibility that the Finnish firm may use the same platform to announce the global edition of the Nokia 7. However, there is no official confirmation on the Jan. 19 launch event.

The Nokia 7 had received over 1.5 million registrations in China before going on sale and it was sold out in few minutes through its first flash sale. The Nokia 7 includes a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen that produces full HD resolution. It is the first Nokia phone to be driven by Snapdragon 6XX series chipset. The 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants of the phone are powered by the Snapdragon 630. Apart from the internal storage of 64 GB, it also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The rear panel houses a 16-megapixel camera that is enabled with dual-tone LED flash. It has a frontal shooter of 5-megapixel. It includes a 3,000mAh battery that is coupled with 18W fast charging. In the home country, the Nokia 7 is available in two variants. The base model featuring 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM is priced at 2,499 Yuan (~$381) whereas the higher model with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM is carrying a price tag of 2,699 Yuan (~$411).