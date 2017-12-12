Android Oreo Beta Is Now Available For Nokia 5, Coming Soon To Nokia 6

Nokia has been among the few smartphone manufacturers who have started rolling out the latest Android Oreo operating system to its devices. After providing Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Nokia 8, the company has now started providing Android Oreo beta update to the Nokia 5 users.

The company’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas has mentioned that the Nokia 6 is next in line to receive the latest Android version update. Earlier, at the time of rolling out Android Oreo for Nokia 8, the company has revealed that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will soon get the latest update.

To get started with the Oreo beta version update, you’ll have to sign up for HMD’s beta labs program and enter your device details. Once you are enrolled, you’ll receive beta builds as and when they’re available.

The Nokia 5 smartphone was launched in February this year. It is a mid-range smartphone that features a 5.2-inch HD IPS LCD display and is powered by QualcommSnapdragon 430 processor. The phone packs 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with support for expanding storage up to 128GB.

The phone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and dual tone flash and also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 3 recently received its monthly update, as promised by the company, in the form of Google’s latest December Android security patch update. We are expecting other phones from Nokia to be updated with the same in the near future.

Read More: Nokia 6 (2018) Spotted on TENAA, Leaked Images Reveals 18:9 Display

While the company has started rolling out Android Oreo beta version for the Nokia 5 smartphone, there is no specific time-frame available for the final update. Looking at the past record of the company, we are expecting the final release in about a month.