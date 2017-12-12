OnePlus 5T Lava Red Gets Unboxed (Pictures)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

When OnePlus announced the 5T in its home country – China, it also announced a Lava Red variant that will be sold exclusively in the Asian country. The Lava Red OnePlus 5T, according to OnePlus, is a limited edition model released to mark its 4th anniversary.

The Lava Red variant will go on sale on Sunday 17th of December for ¥3499 (~$528) on the OnePlus China website and JD.com. For those who won’t be able to get their hands on a unit, we have gotten our hands on unboxing pictures for you to feast your eyes on.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T comes in the same retail box as the Midnight Black variant. Lift up the top of the box and you are greeted by the 6.01-inch full-screen display. The bezels are black and significantly smaller. The longer screen has forced the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone.

If you are a coming from a phone with a front-mounted scanner, it may take some time to get used to. Though you can also choose to use the face unlock feature which is one of the fastest seen on any device. Just lift up to your face and the phone unlocks.

Flip the phone to the other side and the red coat hits you like a volcanic eruption. See why it is called lava red? Save for the dual cameras (obviously the LED flash too) and the OnePlus logo, every other thing is red. Although the fingerprint scanner is said to change from orange to red depending on the angle you look at it from. The power button, alert slider and volume rocker are also covered in the same red paint.

While the USB cable and charger remain the same color as previous OnePlus phones, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T is the first OnePlus phone to truly match the red charging cable.

