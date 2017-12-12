Vivo X20 Gets A Special Red Christmas Edition, Comes With A Limited Xmas Gift Box & More

Vivo has again released another special edition of the Vivo X20 full-screen flagship phone. This new edition is a Special Christmas edition and it comes in an attractive red colour and a couple of other goodies. The new Vivo X20 Special Red Christmas edition joins the recently unveiled King of Glory edition. This brings to seven, the total number of colour variants fans have to choose from.

The Vivo X20 Special Red Christmas edition retains the all-metal body of the other versions but is coated with a bright and attractive red colour at the back. The entire back casing, including the antenna band, Vivo logo and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, is also covered in red. Vivo also bundles a special limited gift box along with the new edition as well as a customised Scalf and phone case.

Apart from the beautiful red paint job, the Vivo X20 Special Red Christmas edition is scarcely different from the normal edition but is available with 4GB of RAM while there is a 64GB and 128GB storage version. It features a similar 6.01-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 12MP + 5-MP dual rear cameras, 12MP selfie shooter and a 3,250mAh battery. The new Christmas edition is priced at 3198 Yuan (~$483) and would be available on December 16. The device will go on sale via Vivo’s official mall, Vivo Lynx official flagship shop, Vivo Jingdong official flagship store, Vivo Suning official flagship store and is now open for booking on the above listed online platforms.