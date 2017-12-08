Check out The Sleek Vivo X20 King of Glory Edition Hands On / Unboxing Photos

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo announced a new King of Glory Edition for the sleek Vivo X20 last week with the model billed to go on sale from December 8. The new Vivo X20 king of Glory Edition is based on the popular multiplayer online battle game from Tencent Games and is actually meant to commemorate the game’s second anniversary. The Vivo X20 is the second phone from BBK holdings which would be available in a commemorative edition for the game after the OPPO R11 King of Glory special edition smartphone which was announced recently.

The phone has got a very attractive paint job and is coated in two colors red and black. The upper V-shaped red portion is said to represent vitality and passion while the black portion represents calm and strength. On the lower part of the back panel, you’ll find a gold-plated logo of the game.

Apart from the beautiful colouring of the body, the Vivo X20 king of Glory Edition is scarcely different from the normal edition but is available with 6GB of RAM only. However, the FunTouch OS running on the Vivo X20 King of Glory Anniversary Limited Edition is heavily customized with game’s themes. Also, the smartphone will ship in an exclusive gift box which also looks attractive and has the King of Glory logo crested on top. The gift box also contains a complimentary earphone in addition to the charger and USB cable. As far as pricing of the smartphone goes, it carries a price tag of 3,498 Yuan (~$529). See the hands-on photos of the X20 King of Glory Edition from below. Photo credit goes to MyDrivers (Chinese).