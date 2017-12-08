Honor 7X Sold Out Within Seconds In Its First Flash Sale In India

Honor 7X, the latest mid-range smartphone from Huaewi‘s sub-brand Honor, was launched in India on December 5 during a press event in London. The smartphone went on sale in India today for the first time, and as per the company, it was sold out within seconds.

The Honor 7X is available exclusively through online retailer Amazon India. The next sale for the smartphone is scheduled to take place on December 14 and registrations for the same have already started. In India, the phone is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB storage model, while the 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

The smartphone features a 5.93-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with narrow bezels, 18:9 aspect ratio, a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and a 2.5D screen on top. The device is powered by an octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 chipset — the same processor that powers Honor 9i.

It packs Mali T830 MP2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and comes in three options in terms of internal storage — 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. However, in India, the device is only available in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The smartphone also supports storage expansion through microSD card up to 256GB.

For photography, the phone features a dual-camera setup, with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the back and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The smartphone packs a 3,340mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system based company’s own EMUI 5.1 custom skin.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS/GLONASS. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

In India, the smartphone will be available in Gold, Aurora Blue and Black colour options. The company has also planned for several offers for the users who have registered to buy the smartphone.

Launch offers include 90GB of complimentary data from Airtel. Also, Amazon provides Kindle e-book promotion credits worth Rs. 300 with the phone, but only to first-time registrants and those who purchase it between December 8, 2017 and February 28, 2018.