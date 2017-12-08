Alleged Meizu Blue Charm (mBlu) Headphones Spotted With Translucent Design

Recently, a set of headphones said to be an upcoming product from Meizu‘s Blue Charm division made its maiden appearance online. The headset had the inscription “mBlu” crested on the body thus fuelling speculations that the Blue Charm division was likely going to be renamed as mBlu. The purported Meizu mBluheadphones have made another appearance online, this time around in multiple pictures.

The photos which popped up on Weibo appears to show the Blue Charm headphones with a translucent design. The design looks similar to the one which had earlier appeared online bearing the mBlu inscription but this time around we couldn’t find any logo on the body. Perhaps that is because the images are sort of blurry. The headphones have a silver colour and the wire also have a similar silver colour which sort of looks attractive.

Meizu had reorganised the company into three divisions, Meizu Blue Charm and Flyme divisions. The Meizu division oversees the flagship smartphones while the Blue Charm division handles mid-range and budget models and the Flyme division handles the software aspect. However, it was recently revealed that the Blue Charm division will soon be rebranded. We had earlier spotted a Meizu bezel-less smartphone named mBlu Zero. Also, Meizu recently renamed its Charm Blue website to mBlu.com. With the high-quality products lined up for release under the Blue Charm unit, we may likely be seeing some new products hitting the stands soon.

