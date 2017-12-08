Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Unlikely to Arrive with 21:9 Aspect Ratio Screens

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship phones have screen-to-body ratio of around 84 percent. These phones produce an aspect ratio of 18:9. Since the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are rumored to offer higher screen-to-body ratio, it was speculated that both the phones will delivering an aspect ratio of 21:9. However, an industry insider has revealed that claimed that Galaxy S9 duo won’t be offering taller aspect ratio.

According to the source who claims to have acquired information from a reliable source has said that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be offering higher screen-to-body ratio. However, this will be made possible by reducing the bezels and not by switching to a taller aspect ratio.

Recent reports have revealed that the South Korean company will be trimming the bottom bezel considerably to an almost non-existent state. As far as the top bezel is concerned, it will be slimmer than that of Galaxy S8. The reduced bezels on the S9 will possibly allow the two phones to produce an aspect ratio of around 90 percent.

Like the S8 and S8+, the successor models will continue to sport Infinity Display design. These handsets will be the first Galaxy S series smartphones to feature dual rear cameras. The Galaxy S9 duo are rumored to get unveiled in February.

