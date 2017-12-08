ZTE Blade A6 Max Images, User Manual Surface Through FCC Certification

Few months ago, a ZTE phone named Blade A6 had received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It was silently made available in certain markets like Germany. It seems that the company is working on the launch of a new variant of the phone called ZTE Blade A6 Max as it has recently received FCC approval. The user manual of the Blade A6 Max has also surfaced to reveal some of its features.

The images of the Blade A6 Max that have appeared through its FCC listing reveals that it has a simple design. The front and rear view of the phone shows that it does not feature a fingerprint scanner. The rear camera is placed on a dedicated bar at the top ike the older Nexus 6P.

The top edge of the phone features a 3.5mm audio jack and the bottom side seems to house a microUSB port. The volume rocker and Power key are located on the right side of the phone while the left side of the phone is barren.

There is no information on the specifications of the Blade A6 Max. However, some of the images reveal that the smartphone features a huge non-removable battery of 4,000mAh capacity. Images of the user manual of A6 Max show that the top bezel of the phone features an Infrared light, an earpiece front camera along with its LED flash.

The handset supports nano SIM card and features a microSD card slot. It is speculated that the inclusion of “Max” in the moniker ZTE Blade A6 Max that it may come with a larger Full HD screen of 5.5 inches or 6 inches as the A6 features a 5.2-inch HD display.

