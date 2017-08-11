ZTE Blade A6 Receives FCC Certification with Snapdragon 435 and ZTE Z982 Gets Spotted on GFXBench

ZTE has couple of budget smartphones waiting to debut soon. The upcoming ZTE Blade A6 has received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. Another smartphone from the company labelled as ZTE Z982 has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site.

The ZTE Blade A6’s appearance on FCC reveals that it will be support LTE on the U.S. network bands like 2, 4, 5, 7 and 28. This suggests that the U.S. carriers like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular will be supporting the Blade A6.

The images of the smartphone that has been submitted by ZTE to the FCC that the topside of the smartphone has a 3.5mm audio jack. Its bottom side features a microUSB pot and a loudspeaker. The images also suggest that the top bezel has several sensors and a selfie camera whereas the bottom bezel has capacitive buttons. The right edge of the phone has volume controllers and power button.

The ZTE Blade A6 specifications are still under the wraps, but markings on the internal components have revealed that the Snapdragon 435 will be present under the hood of the phone. It features 16 GB of storage and a 5,000mAh capacity battery.

The other ZTE phone, ZTE Z982 is speculated to a newest smartphone from the Max series. The listing of ZTE Z982 on GFXBench has revealed that it has a 6-inch full HD display. It is driven by Snapdragon 430 chipset and 2 GB of RAM.

Its rear camera is of 16-megapixel and the front side features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It will come preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS that will be overlaid with the company’s own UI. Since it is expected to release a Max series phone, it is likely to come with a fingerprint scanner.

