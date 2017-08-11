Android O Release Delayed? Official Name to Be Declared on August 21

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Android O may debut in the second week of this month. Fresh information shared by David Ruddock, the managing editor of Android Police reveals that Android O release has been delayed. However, there is no information available on why Google may have delayed the release of Android O.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones were expected to get the final version of Android O by mid-August. However, the tweet from Ruddock states that the Android O update for Pixel has been pushed back. Through another tweet he maintains that it is a completely unverifiable rumor. His other tweet suggests that Google may do something grand on the release of Android O. However, it is unlikely to hold a launch event for it.

The Android O update for Pixel has been pushed back (surprise). No new ETA. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

According to one source whose information I cannot verify, Android O will receive a name on the day of the solar eclipse (August 21st). — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

There is a possibility that the Android O may still contain some bugs and the company is trying to fix them before releasing a stable version for the Google Pixel smartphones. It is also likely that the upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 that will come loaded with Android O will debut the new Android version. However, these smartphones are slated to get unveiled in October this year and Google may not delay the release of Android O to such an extent.

In the previous year, Google had released the Android 7.0 Nougat OS on Aug. 22 to a couple of Nexus devices before making it available on the original Google Pixel phones. Since Google has recently released the fourth and last Android O Developer Preview, it seems the currently delay may not be a long one and it may release at any time. Earlier rumors have revealed that this year Google will be releasing the Android O earlier this year. So, even though it is delayed now, Android O may hit Nexus devices and original Pixel phones before Aug. 22.

Google is yet to confirm on the official name for the Android 8.0 (Android O) operating system. The rumor mill has claimed that it may either arrive as Android Oreo or Oatmeal Cookie. Ruddock is of the view that the official name of Android 8.0 will be declared on Aug. 21, the day of the solar eclipse.

The LG V20 from last year was the first non-Google phone to arrive with Android Nougat preinstalled. Since the alleged Nokia 8 was spotted with Android 8.0 on Geekbench earlier this month, rumors claimed that the Nokia 8 could be the first non-Google to arrive preloaded with Android 8.0.

