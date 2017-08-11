Motorola Moto X4 Images Leaked Ahead of Alleged August 24 Launch Event

Motorola is expected to debut the Moto X4 and Moto M2 smartphone in the remaining months of this year. The smartphone firm has also confirmed on holding a launch event on Aug. 24. Speculations are rife that Motorola will be debuting the Moto X4 at the upcoming launch event. The arrival of the smartphone seems all the more imminent as the Moto X4 has received approval from Brazil’s Anatel agency that is equivalent to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from the U.S. The Moto X4 with model number XT1900-6 has appeared at Anatel.

The leaked information of the Moto X4 has revealed that the Moto X4 will be an upper-midrange smartphone. The Moto X4’s appearance at Anatel has also revealed some images of the smartphone. The Moto X4 comes with rounded corners and the top bezel features a selfie camera and its LED flash. The bottom bezel has a fingerprint scanner enabled Home button.

The backside of the smartphone has curved edges and there is round-shaped camera module that includes a dual-LED flash at the top and twin camera sensors. There is a Moto logo present near the center of the back panel. The bottom edge of the smartphone has a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. A SIM tray is available on the top-edge of the smartphone. Anatel listing of the Moto X4 has revealed that the smartphone is enabled with Digital TV. Motorola will be also providing a Turbo Charger and a pair of headphones with the smartphone.

The rumor mill has revealed that the Moto X4 will be arriving with a 5.2-inch AMOLED screen that will be supporting a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Some rumors claim that the Snapdragon 630 chipset will be powering the smartphone. However, other sources suggest that the Snapdragon 660 will be present under the hood of the Moto X4.

There is a possibility that it may come in two variants such as 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of native storage. It will be also featuring a microSD card slot. It is expected to come with a pair of 13-megapixel f/1.7 aperture sensors. The front side of the smartphone may come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to arrive with a Quick Charge 3.0 enabled 3,800mAh battery. It will be coming with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It is expected to sell with a cost of 350 euros in ($411).

(source|via)

