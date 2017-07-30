Motorola Moto X4’s Likely Price Tag Leaked

The Moto X4 is one of the models that are expected to herald the return of the rebranded Motorola line. The model has appeared in a couple of leaks recently, including its likely image and is even rumoured for release in the fourth quarter of this year. A new leak has appeared on Twitter that reveals the price of the Moto X4.

The Moto X4 is expected to fall in the mid-range category and the most spectacular is that the device will be supported by Google’s MVNO, Project Fi. The leak points at a price in the region of €350 ($410) in Europe for the 32GB variant. There will likely be a 64GB variant but its price is yet to be disclosed.

Moto X4 32GB will have some interesting pricing it seems. ~350 Euro in eastern EU. Lower than I thought. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 27, 2017

From previous leaks and benchmark appearances, we are able to gather the Moto X4 will have a 5.2-inch Full HD display. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 630 processor and that would be backed by a 3GB RAM. There are speculations that the device will pack a Snapdragon 660 chip but that may likely not happen. Other expected specifications include a 12MP rear camera as well as a 16MP front camera. There is also a rumour that the device will feature a 12MP + 8 MP dual camera setup at the rear. Also, the device will run on Android 7.1.1 OS. Although the X4 is tipped for release in the fourth quarter, no official date has been disclosed. We could as well see the X4 and even the Moto G5S launching at IFA Berlin 2017.

