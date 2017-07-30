Micromax Announces Selfie 2 Smartphone With 8MP Front Facing Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Indian phone manufacturer, Micromax, has a new smartphone for selfie lovers. Called the Selfie 2, the phone comes with an 8MP front facing camera. Don’t let the pixel count scare you away as it has real-time bokeh effect which allows you take portrait photos.

The 8MP front camera is a Sony IMX135 with a f/2.0 aperture. It has HDR, LED flash and can take wide-angle images. There is also the usual face beauty mode. Micromax includes a feature to take shots using the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The rear camera is an OmniVision OV8856 13MP sensor. The camera has an 84° viewing-angle and a 5P lens. There is also a LED flash below it.

The Selfie 2 is an entry-level mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Mediatek’s MT6737 processor, the same one in the Indian variant of the Moto E4 Plus. There is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone comes with Android Nougat and has a 3000mAh battery.

The Micromax Selfie 2 isn’t yet available for purchase and there is no price tag too. The official page also shows it in only black for now. Whenever it becomes available for purchase, buyers will be entitled to a 100-day replacement warranty period.

