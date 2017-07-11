Moto X4 Appears on GFXBench, Snapdragon 630 Chip in Tow

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo’s Motorola brand has planned a flurry of smartphone releases this year and one of the models that are likely coming is the Moto X4. The model has appeared in a couple of leaks recently, including its likely image. We have also seen a leak showcasing its specifications and that leak has got some sort of confirmation. A Motorola model has appeared on GFXBench and is suspected to be the Moto X4.

The Moto model appeared with the model number XT1789 and presents with a 5-inch display having a FullHD resolution (1980 x 1080pixels). The GFXBench data also shows the Moto X4 will come packing Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS which may likely feature some customisation in the China version, ZUI perhaps. The device is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm chip believed to be the Snapdragon 630 chip due to the presence of an Adreno 508 GPU.

In addition, the Moto X4 features 3GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage. The device is also listed with a 12 MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. A previous leak had tipped the X4 as coming with a dual camera setup and that was also captured in the leaked image. GFXBench app doesn’t detect dual camera setup so, it shouldn’t be surprising that only one of the cameras was captured. The device will likely have a 12 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup.

GFXBench doesn’t reveal too many details about the specs but other details revealed about the Moto X4 includes that the device will feature an IP68 certified body and a front-mounted fingerprint reader which will be versatile enough to recognize gestures for on-screen navigations. The smartphone is also detailed to be the first non-Google phone that would support Project Fi MVNO. This feature will allow the phone to switch between different networks like Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular networks and Wi-Fi hotspots seamlessly. There is also NFC on board as listed on the GFXBench data which makes contactless payment services possible. The Moto X4 is tipped as coming in the fourth quarter of the year which is still a little time away but Lenovo could spring up a surprise before then.

(source)

