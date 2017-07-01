Moto X4 Now Scheduled for Q4 Release & Will Be Available on Project Fi

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Those who waited for the Moto X4 to launch last month like we thought it would must be heartbroken to find out it has been postponed. The sad thing is that it will be a long wait before it arrives.

According to VentureBeat’s Evan Blass, the Moto X4 will be announced in the fourth quarter. Some say the reason for the postponement is as a result of Qualcomm struggling to meet demands of the Snapdragon 660 chip which will power the device. While that is a genuine reason, it may also be a strategy to prevent the Moto X4 from affecting sales of the newly announced Moto Z2 Play.

Pricing for the Moto Z2 Play is between $400 and $450 depending on the location. Since the Moto X4 is a mid-ranger too, its pricing shouldn’t exceed that range. By releasing the Moto X4 in Q4, the company would have sold sufficient units of the Moto Z2 Play and probably even discounted it.

Aside its launch in Q4, the Moto X4 will also be the first non-Pixel or Nexus device to support Google’s Project Fi. The official Project Fi Twitter account revealed that a new mid-range device from one of its partners was going to join the network later this year. A source privy to both Project Fi and Motorola later revealed that the device is the Moto X4.

The Moto X4 will have dual rear cameras, be powered by a Snapdragon 660 and have an IP68 rating. Screen size for the new X-series model will be 5.2-inch and it will make a switch from a polycarbonate body to glass.

