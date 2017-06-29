The Chinese Version of The Moto Z2 Play Runs ZUI 3.0

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There have been speculations that Lenovo will keep ZUK alive by pre-installing ZUI on Motorola phones released in China. Those speculations are correct as a screenshot of the Chinese variant of the Moto Z2 Play shows the device running ZUI 3.0.

A few months ago, Lenovo announced it was shutting down its sub-brand ZUK after just 1.5 years in the market and four devices in total. Following that announcement were rumors that Lenovo was going to keep the UI of the ZUK phones and load it on Motorola phones launched in the country.

Now that it has been confirmed, it is safe to assume that all other Moto phones released in China will get the same treatment. The ZUI version number the Moto Z2 Play is running is 3.0 and its based on Android 7.1.1 too. This is a new version of the OS as the last version before the brand was shut down was ZUI 2.5.

There are still a few questions to be asked about the move. Will Lenovo make this exclusive to China alone or will it extend it to other Asian countries like India? Or even all Moto phones released globally? Will other Moto phones previously released in China receive ZUI updates or remain on the default Moto UI?

The Moto Z2 Play goes on sale on July 5 for ¥3299 (~$484).

