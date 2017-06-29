Motorola Moto Z2 Reveals its Flagship Specs on GFXBench Before Launch

The Moto Z2 is the 2017 flagship phone from the Motorola. It will be coming out as a successor for the original Moto Z that was launched last year. Rumors have it that the Moto Z2’s launch is close at hand. This has become all the more evident as the Moto Z2 has appaered on GFXBench benchmarking platform to reveal its flagship specs.

According to Moto Z2 GFXBench listing, it features a 5.5-inch screen that produces a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It is powered with Snapdragon 835 chipset that includes a 2.45 GHz octa-core processor and Adreno 540 graphics. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB. It is likely to feature a microSD card like the original model.

Like the first generation Moto Z, its successor is also rumored to come with a pair of camera sensors on its rear panel. However, the GFXBench listing only reveals that it features a single camera of 12-megapixel which is capable of shooting 4K resolution videos. Its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. It is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

Read More: Motorola Moto Z2 Play launches in China & We Were Right About The Price

Also, like the original Moto Z, the Moto Z2 is expected to carry support for Moto Mods accessories. Motorola had axed the 3.5mm audio jack on the Moto Z. However, it is expected to bring back the feature on the Moto Z2. Rumors have it that the Moto Z2 Force may also get unveiled alongside the Moto Z2. The Z2 Force is expected to come with similar specs like the Moto Z2. However, the Moto Z2 Force will be featuring a Shatterproof screen.

Motorola was expected to announce the Moto Z2 on June 27. However, it did not happen. Now, the Moto Z2 is expected to get unveiled on June 30 as the company is holding a launch event on that day.

A leakster had predicted that the Moto X4 would be launching on June 30. However, he later updated his fans that the launch of Moto X4 may have delayed because of production issues with Snapdragon 660 chipset. Apart from the aforementioned phones, Motorola is also expected to unveil the Moto G5S and Moto G5S+ smartphones in the near future.

(source)

