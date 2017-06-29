blackview giveaway

Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro May Be the Best Phone for just $249!

DealsFeatured CenterZUK

by Linus ago 6

Share1
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 1

ZUK is a Lenovo-backed company, which makes some great phones at affordable prices. Z2 Pro was released quite a while ago but it still sports some killer specs for the price considering that you can now get ZUK Z2 Pro for as low as $249 from Gearbest.

For less than $250, you get really impressive specifications that are hard to beat. The Snapdragon 820 may sound outdated for some but it is still plenty powerful and it can handle even the most graphically intensive tasks without any issues. If you pair it with 6GB of RAM and whopping 128GB of internal storage, you are looking at a beast of a phone that can be still called a flagship. Remember, the LG G6 was released with the Snapdragon 821, which is basically a slightly more powerful version of the Snapdragon 820 chip.

Since the phone was designed to be a flagship, it has great build quality and it uses premium materials like metal and glass in its construction, metal buttons, and 2.5D display.

Other key specs include a capable 13MP camera with a bright f/1.8 aperture lens, blood oxygen, and heart rate sensors for healthy lifestyle enthusiasts, 5.2″ 1080p display, and 3000mAh battery. The only shortcoming would be the outdated Android 6.0 out of the box but we believe that the phone will receive the Android 7 Nougat update soon.

You can now get the ZUK Z2 Pro for just $249 from Gearbest using a COUPON CODE: Z2SPro

If you consider the overall package you get, this phone is one of the best bangs for the buck. The deal is limited to only 200 units and it will last till July 3rd.

Buy ZUK Z2 Pro using a COUPON CODE: Z2SPro
Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

  • How is the battery life on this phone? I was surprised that they put a larger battery in the smaller Zuk Z2.

    • Psge03

      I usually have 30-40 percent left and the end of the day but that always depends on your user habits, of course. I use Spotify or a podcast for a couple of hours and regularly check for mail (manual update) and read the news. So I’m not a heavy user.

  • jimberkas

    would seriously consider this if their were other color options than white.

  • James

    I would buy this, if it were not GearBest. They tried to scam me once, I will never send another penny their way,

  • Maximiliano On Line

    i agree 100%, best value for money!

  • mister unknown

    Bought this phone earlier this month. It has amazing build quality and very smooth to run, but camera is horrible. It came with Android 6.1 but when i checked in the ‘About phone’ settings, the ‘check for updates’ option was missing and i couldn’t update the phone through OTA. I could only root and then flash to newer verion which still is buggy. The funny thing was that it wouldn’t let me root it either. Then i thought it’s not worth it. If you buy a flagship phone, no matter where it came from it should work right from the very first moment. Users shouldn’t have to go through this unless the want to flash the device with custom ROMs. Sorry lenovo it’s not enough to build a nice phone. You should also think about proper support and establish good customer relations.

1 Shares
Share1
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin