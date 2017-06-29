Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Horizontal Dual Rear Cameras Revealed Again in Real-Life Image & Render

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Just two days ago, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 had starred in a 360-degree video. It had not only revealed the design of the phablet from all angles but it also showcased its horizontally arranged dual rear cameras. On Wednesday, the Galaxy Note 8 had surfaced again in a real-life image as well as in a render.

The Galaxy Note 8 images show that the phablet sports a glossy appeal. The rear side of the phablet features a pair of horizontally stacked dual cameras that is coupled with a dual-LED on the right. Below the flash is a heart rate sensor. And, on the right side of the dual-LED flash is the fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Note 8 leaks that are appearing consistently show that it will not be facing an onscreen fingerprint scanner. It is rumored that Samsung had encountered problems in pleasing the fingerprint scanner at the front. Hence, it may have opted to place it on the rear side of the Galaxy Note 8. The left edge of the phone seems to feature the volume controllers (does not feature separate volume buttons) and a Bixby AI button. The right side of the Note 8 appears to feature a Power key.





The front panel of the phone is not clearly visible in the render. However, it does suggest that it features bezel-less design. Also, the upper and lower bezels of the front panel are quite thin. Hence, it seems that the Galaxy Note 8 will continue to feature the Infinity Display that Samsung had introduced on the Galaxy s8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Rumors have revealed that the Note 8 would be coming with a 6.3-inch display and like the Galaxy S8 duo, the upcoming flagship phablet will also support an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Galaxy Note 8 leaks have revealed that it will be available in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipset versions. The SoC is expected to be supported by 6 GB of RAM. Rumors have it that it may also come in 8 GB RAM model for select markets like South Korea and China. The Note 8 360-degree render has revealed that Samsung will not be axing the 3.5mm audio jack on the phablet. The Galaxy Note 7 that met with premature death featured a 3,500mAh battery. However, its successor is rumored to be packed with a 3,300mAh battery. Speculations indicate that it would be launching at the end of August. However, some other sources claim that it would be launching in the second half of September.

(source|via)

