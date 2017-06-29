Apple iPhone 8 Dummy Unit Shows What to Expect from the Most Anticipated iPhone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since the September launch of the Apple iPhone 8 is drawing near, leaked information on the highly anticipated iPhone are surfacing consistently. Today, well-known leakster, @OnLeaks, has revealed a video of the dummy unit of iPhone 8 by collaborating with Tiger Mobiles. The leakster has a very good track record of revealing accurate leaked information of forthcoming devices before their official launch. Hence, the design of the iPhone 8 revealed through its dummy unit certainly cannot be dismissed as fake.

As it can be seen in the video, the dummy unit suggests that the alleged iPhone 8 would be sporting very slim bezels around its screen. However, the upper part of the screen sports a slightly larger bezel to feature a selfie camera and some other sensors.

The iPhone 8 dummy unit measures 143.5 x 71 x 7.5mm. The rear side of the phone features a vertically stacked dual cameras. An LED flash is placed between the two cameras. The camera module has a prominent bump. The alleged iPhone 8 is larger than the iPhone 7 that measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm. However, it is smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus with measures 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm.

Even though the alleged iPhone 8 is smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus that features a 5.5-inch screen, rumors have claimed that the iPhone 8 would be equipped with a 5.8-inch screen. Also, it is expected to be the first iPhone to feature an OLED screen. Since the front panel of the alleged iPhone 8 does not feature a fingerprint scanner, it seems that the biometric recognition feature is embedded under the display. Some rumors have claimed that there is a possibility that the iPhone 8 may feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner since Apple is facing issues with embedding it under the screen. It will come loaded with iOS 11.

The iPhone 8 is speculated to come with all-glass design. This indicates that Apple may introduce wireless charging feature on the iPhone 8. The year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of Apple iPhones. Hence, the Cupertino company is expected to release iPhone 8 with overall improvements. It is rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus in September.

